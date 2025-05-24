Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.30 and traded as high as C$11.78. Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli shares last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.18 million and a P/E ratio of -107.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.48.

About Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli

