Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $823,520.88 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $823,520.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,337.92. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 23,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $532,745.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $6,826,200.00.

Confluent Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $21.84 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $271.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Raymond James began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Confluent by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 409,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,204,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

