Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. HSBC cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SVNLY

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8%

SVNLY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.7123 dividend. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.19%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.