Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. HSBC cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on SVNLY
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8%
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.7123 dividend. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.19%.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.