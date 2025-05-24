Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average is $162.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

