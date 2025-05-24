Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes $12.91 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 67,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 8.9% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,623,000 after buying an additional 137,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $180.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $207.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

