Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.