Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. The company has a market cap of $602.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

