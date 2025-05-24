Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPXL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $144.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 3.05. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $190.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

