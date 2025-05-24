Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,609 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 288,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 208,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,915,000.

Shares of AUSF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $522.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

