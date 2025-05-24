Westfuller Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,139 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,755,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,127,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

