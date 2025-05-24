Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

