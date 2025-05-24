Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 11.3%

ARKG opened at $20.94 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

