Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

