ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,860,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $125.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

