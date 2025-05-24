20,803 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

