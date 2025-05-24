DigitalBridge Group Inc. Takes $364,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

