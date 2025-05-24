Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $525,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.