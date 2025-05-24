Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

VV opened at $267.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

