Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $86,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

