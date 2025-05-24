Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $86,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%
BND opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.