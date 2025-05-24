iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC owned 0.76% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

