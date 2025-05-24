YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,170,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,071,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after buying an additional 387,674 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,933.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 142,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

