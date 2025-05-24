Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research accounts for 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 183,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. The firm has a market cap of $359.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.57. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.44%.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

