Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

