Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,605 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIGH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HIGH stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

