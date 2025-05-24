Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.4%

MTN opened at $147.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $165.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

