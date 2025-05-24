Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

