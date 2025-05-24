Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.630-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.070-20.120 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 8.1%

INTU stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $734.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intuit stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.