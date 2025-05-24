Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 216,568 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 216,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,036,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 16.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $87.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

