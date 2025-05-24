Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Invests $292,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 60,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock worth $10,999,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

