Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $309,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 732,516 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.03 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

