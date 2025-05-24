Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.20 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 113826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.