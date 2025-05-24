Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.