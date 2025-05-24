Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$64.09

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$68.27 on Friday. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$41.97 and a one year high of C$70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.56.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

