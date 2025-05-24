Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,396 shares of company stock worth $38,645,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

