Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $190.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $151.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.49. Wix.com has a one year low of $137.94 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

