Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 29,615 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,409 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,366,000 after purchasing an additional 718,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,693 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

JD.com Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

