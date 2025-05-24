Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.