Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $739,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Down 1.0%

JD opened at $33.35 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

