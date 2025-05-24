Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

PIPR stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $201.97 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

