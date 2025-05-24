Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.