Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
MFM stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
