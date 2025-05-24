High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLF. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLF opened at C$18.27 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$12.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

