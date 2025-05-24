GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 59,361 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.46 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 224.44, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,867 shares of company stock worth $60,517,652 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

