10,494 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 0.4% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

