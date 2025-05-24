GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GHRS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GH Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

GH Research Stock Down 0.9%

GHRS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.86. GH Research has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.42. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,009,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 1,416,439 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 1st quarter worth $8,272,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GH Research by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 4,858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 663,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GH Research by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,944,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,599,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

