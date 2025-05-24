Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAS. Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $510,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,339.44. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 205,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.