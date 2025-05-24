Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Hennessy Advisors has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

In related news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at $687,699.81. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $201,709. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

