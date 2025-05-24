Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.86 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

