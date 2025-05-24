Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.14

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1361 per share on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a 13.4% increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ermenegildo Zegna to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

ZGN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.72. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.79.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 182.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 742,680 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

