Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

